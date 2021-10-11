Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI RBI imposes Rs 30 lakh penalty on Pune-based Janata Sahakari Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Janata Sahakari Bank Ltd, Pune for non-compliance with certain directions. The penalty has been imposed for non-compliance with specific directions issued by RBI under the Supervisory Action Framework (SAF) and RBI directions on 'Frauds in UCBs: Changes in Monitoring and Reporting mechanism'.

The statutory inspection of the bank with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2019, the Inspection Report pertaining thereto, and examination of all related correspondence revealed that the bank had not complied with the directions on exposure to sensitive sectors (real estate) and classification and reporting of frauds, the RBI said.

The RBI, however, added the penalty is based on deficiency in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

(with PTI inputs)

