PVR shares rise nearly 20 per cent as board members meeting draws close

Image Source : PVR PVR shares rise 15 per cent as board members meeting draws close

Despite no official call on the reopening of movie theatres in India, PVR shares have constantly risen over the last few days. As of 14:57 pm, June 8, PVR shares are up 19 per cent, a rise of Rs 204 per share.

PVR has announced that its board members will be meeting on June 8 to discuss potential fundraising by means of the rights issue on equity shares of the company of face value of Rs 10 per share. The company could also go the way of public issue, preferential issue or qualified institutions placement as may be permitted under the applicable laws.

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage