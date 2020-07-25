Cinema halls to resume functioning expecting relaxations in coming months

Image Source : ANI Cinema halls gearing up to resume functioning expecting relaxations in the coming months. Movie theaters have been shut down since March when first phase of lockdown was imposed to curb spread of coronavirus.

Cinema halls gearing up to resume functioning expecting relaxations in the coming months. Movie theaters across the country are shut down ever since March when the first phase of lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus. However, now at a time when cinema halls are focussing on how they will resume operations once lockdown norms are relaxed, PVR CEO, G Dutta has said, "We're ensuring basics like sanitization and masks. Paper tickets will no longer in the use. Entry, exit & intermissions will be planned in a manner that avoids overcrowding."

PVR Cinemas Friday said they are counting on good content and a positive word of mouth from viewers for an increase in footfall once the government gives a go ahead to theatres to open their doors for general public. Theatres in India closed in March due to the coronavirus-led lockdown but theatre chain owners hope that they are included in 'Unlock 3', the government's phase-wise opening up of businesses

Delhi: Cinema halls gearing up to resume functioning expecting relaxations in coming months. G Dutta,CEO PVR Cinemas says,"We're ensuring basics like sanitization&masks. Paper tickets no longer in use.Entry,exit&intermissions planned in a manner that avoids overcrowding" #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/O5cBNHJFrB — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

Earlier this month, the Multiplex Association of India had submitted a list of SOPs to various ministries as well as Prime Minister’s Office and Niti Aayog with an aim to assure the government about its preparedness in security protocols.

"There are all levels of consumers. There are some who will be slightly bolder, there are some who are followers and then there are some who are completely negative. So we are hoping to first reach out to the optimistic guys who are okay to come and have the confidence."

"Once that happen the game plan is, we use them as evangelist. We want to make them feel safe so that they go out and tell the others about their experience in our theatre,” Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Cinemas said in an interview during the media preview of the safety arrangements made in their theatres.

(With inputs from PTI)

