Electricity consumption in India slowly returning back to pre-lockdown levels

Power demand in India, which had gone down during the lockdown period due to several industries, businesses temporarily suspended operations, is slowly getting back to what it used to be during pre-lockdown times.

The power demand is returning back to the pre-lockdown levels as industries, businesses are reopening slowly after relaxations from the government in the lockdown rules, live mint reported.

Meanwhile in Delhi, amid the lockdown, the power demand in the national capital has seen a drastic drop of about 50 per cent, but, on Sunday, it crossed the 5,000 MW mark for the first time in the season, data from State Load Dispatch Centre said.

On Sunday, the peak power demand reached 5,021 MW, the SLDC said.

The temperature is around 45-46 degrees in the national capital with the weather office predicting heat waves in the coming days. The peak electricity demand in April 2019 in Delhi was 5,664 MW, however, this year in April the peak demand did not even cross the 5,000 MW mark, an official from SLDC told IANS.

"It was only 3,362 MW." The power demand of the city is further likely to increase, the official said.

"The power demand was low in the past few weeks as all the commercial and industrial activities were stopped in the lockdown till May 3. However, with more and more relaxations given by the governments, the activities are starting and also with the increasing heat the power demand will also increase," the official told IANS.

(With inputs from IANS)

