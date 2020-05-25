Image Source : INDIA TV Domestic flight operations resume after 62 days

The domestic flight services in the country have resumed in the country after 62 days go suspension due to the nationwide lockdown put in place by the government in light of the coronavirus outbreak. The first flight from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport took wings at 4:45 pm.

Amandeep Kaur, a flight attendant who arrived at the IGI airport early morning, told news agency ANI, "We are a little worried but work comes first. We will get PPE kits from the airline".

Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, announced on Sunday that the domestic flight service will resume across the country with the exception of 2 states -- Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal -- where the services will resume on 26th and 28th respectively.

"It has been a long day of hard negotiations with various state govts to recommence civil aviation operations in the country. Except Andhra Pradesh which will start on 26/5 & West Bengal on 28/5, domestic flights will recommence across the country from tomorrow," Puri took to twitter saying.

