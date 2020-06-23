Coronil kit: Patanjali's 30-day medicine to cure COVID-19 is priced at ₹545

Image Source : PATANJALI Coronil: Patanjali's 30-day COVID-19 cure kit is priced at ₹545

Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev's Patanjali on Tuesday launched the ayurvedic medicine, Coronil, Swasari Vati for treating COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna launched the ayurvedic COVID-19 medicine at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar.

The medicine to cure deadly coronavirus has been developed in joint research by Patanjali Research Insitute, National Institue of Medical Science, Jaipur. Almost 500 scientists of the Patanjali worked tirelessly to find a cure for coronavirus.

Proud launch of first and foremost evidence-based ayurvedic medicine for #corona contagion, #SWASARI_VATI, #CORONIL, is scheduled for tomorrow at 12 noon from #Patanjali Yogpeeth Haridwar🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/K7uU38Kuzl — Acharya Balkrishna (@Ach_Balkrishna) June 22, 2020

"We appointed a team of scientists after COVID-19 outbreak. Firstly, the simulation was done and compounds were identified which can fight the virus and stop its spread in the body. Then, we conducted a clinical case study on hundreds of positive patients and we have got 100 per cent favourable results," Balkrishna said while launching Coronil kit.

Balkrishna added, "After taking our medicine, COVID patients recovered in 3-14 days and then tested negative. So, we can say the cure for COVID is possible through Ayurveda. We are performing controlled clinical trials only. In the next 4-5 days, evidence and data will be released by us."

"We've prepared the first Ayurvedic-clinically controlled, research, evidence and trial based medicine for COVID19. We conducted a clinical case study&clinical controlled trial, and found 69% patients recovered in 3 days & 100% patients recovered in 7 days', said Baba Ramdev.

Coronil Kit Pricing:

The Coronil kit, ayurvedic medicine to cure COVID-19 is priced at ₹545. The corona kit is for 30 days. An e-commerce app named 'Order Me' for the home delivery of Coronil kit.

Corona Kit is not available anywhere for now. It will be made available at Patanjali stores in a week.

Coronil clinical test:

69% of the people recovered within 6 days. 100% of the people recovered within 100%, says Baba Ramdev

0% death rate and 100% recovery rate has been observed, says Baba Ramdev.

Acharya Balkrishna, CEO of Patanjali Ayurved, had earlier this month claimed that an Ayurvedic medicine developed by the company has been able to cure COVID-19 patients within 3-14 days.

What is Coronil?

Coronil is the first evidence-based ayurvedic medicine for coronavirus contagion. The medicine has been developed in joint research by Patanjali Research Insitute, National Institue of Medical Science, Jaipur. Almost 500 scientists of the Patanjali worked tirelessly to find a cure for coronavirus.

Coronil is based on a clinically approved control study whose trial was tested on corona patients across India including Delhi, Ahmedabad, Meerut, and other cities.

Coronil dosage

The three medicines which comprise of Coronil are --- Andu Oil which has to be poured in nostrils (3-5 drops), two medicines in tablet form with 3 tablets for 3 times in a day for each of the two types of tablets.

