GST exemptions announced by FM Sitharaman - Full List

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced a slew of GST exemptions. The decisions came after a crucial meeting of the GST Council ended. The 45th meeting of the GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising state finance ministers, is the first physical meeting since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The last such meeting took place 20 months ago on December 18, 2019.

Since then the council has been meeting via video-conferencing.

MAJOR DECISIONS

Life-saving drugs Zolgngelsma and Viltepso will be exempted from GST. "I am giving the names of two because those two are very expensive drugs - Zolgensma and Viltepso. These two are very important drugs which cost something like Rs 16 crores. So the council has decided to grant exemption from GST for these 2," Sitharaman said while announcing the decision.

The concessional GST rates on Corona-related medicines have been extended till December 31st, 2021: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after 45th GST Council meeting, in Lucknow.

Transport of export goods by vessel, air exempted from GST.

Drugs that are suggested by the Ministry of Health for treating muscular atrophy, on the recommendation of Health Ministry and Dept of Pharmaceuticals, are also exempted for IGST on import for personal use.

