Gold Price Today: Gold rises Rs 69; silver jumps Rs 251

Gold prices rose by Rs 69 to Rs 46,408 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday in line with firm global trends, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,339 per 10 gram. Silver prices also jumped Rs 251 to Rs 69,035 per kg, from Rs 68,784 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,793 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 26.60 per ounce.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "The decline in dollar index boosted buying in gold for the day."

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Vice-President (Commodities Research) Navneet Damani said, "Gold prices edged higher amid a fall in dollar and rising fears regarding COVID-19 variants."

(With PTI Inputs)

