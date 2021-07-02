Gold Price Today: Gold gains Rs 251; silver falls Rs 256

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gold gains Rs 251; silver falls Rs 256

Gold prices rose by Rs 251 to Rs 46,615 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday in line with firm global trends and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,364 per 10 gram. Silver prices, however, fell Rs 256 to Rs 68,458 per kg, from Rs 68,714 per kg in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi gained Rs 251 in line with firm COMEX (New York-based commodity exchange) gold prices and rupee depreciation," said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.

The Indian rupee depreciated 20 paise to 74.75 against the US dollar in the opening trade on Friday.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,778 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 26.03 per ounce.

(With PTI Inputs)

