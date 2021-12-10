Gold Price Today: Gold gains Rs 61; silver declines Rs 615

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Gold gains Rs 61; silver declines Rs 615

Gold prices rose by Rs 61 to Rs 47,013 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday amid rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 46,952 per 10 gram.

In contrast, silver prices declined by Rs 615 to Rs 59,273 per kilogram from Rs 59,888 per kilogram in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee declined by 18 paise to close at 75.78 on Friday. In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,773 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 21.84 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX were trading marginally down near USD 1,773 per ounce on Friday. The stronger dollar underpinned demand for precious metals”, according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

(with PTI inputs)

