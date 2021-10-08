Gold Price Today: Gold gains Rs 50; silver tumbles Rs 922

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Gold gains Rs 50; silver tumbles Rs 922

Gold prices rose by Rs 50 to Rs 45,959 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid a gain in international precious metal prices and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 45,909 per 10 grams.

In contrast, silver prices declined by Rs 922 to Rs 59,834 per kg, from Rs 60,756 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee opened on a weak note and fell below the 75 per US dollar level in early trade on Friday.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,755 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.47 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading up at USD 1,755 per ounce on Friday," said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.

(with PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Monetary Policy: RBI keeps policy rate unchanged 8th time in a row at 4%

ALSO READ: RBI cuts inflation projection to 5.3 per cent for FY'22

Latest Business News