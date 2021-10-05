Gold Price Today: Gold rises Rs 269; silver jumps Rs 630

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Gold rises Rs 269; silver jumps Rs 630

Gold prices rose by Rs 269 to Rs 45,766 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 45,497 per 10 grams.

Silver prices also jumped Rs 630 to Rs 59,704 per kilogram from Rs 59,074 per kilogram in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee depreciated 32 paise to 74.63 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday.

In the international market, gold traded lower at USD 1,759 per ounce and silver remained flat at USD 22.58 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading half a per cent down at $1,759 per ounce on Tuesday.

Gold prices pared previous gains on the stronger dollar for the day," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

(with PTI inputs)

