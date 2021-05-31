Gold Price Today: Gold rises Rs 195, silver declines Rs 15

Image Source : PTI Gold rises Rs 195, silver declines Rs 15

Gold prices gained by Rs 195 to Rs 48,608 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday following a gain in the precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 48,413 per 10 gram. In contrast, silver prices declined marginally by Rs 15 to Rs 70,521 per kilogram from Rs 70,536 per kilogram in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carats in Delhi rose by Rs 195 with strong COMEX (New York-based commodities exchange) gold prices," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,905 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 27.95 per ounce.

(With PTI Inputs)

