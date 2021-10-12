Gold Price Today: Gold rises Rs 129; silver declines Rs 120

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Gold jumps Rs 129; silver declines Rs 120

Gold prices gained by Rs 129 to Rs 46,286 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday amid rally in international precious metal prices and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 46,157 per 10 gram.

In contrast, silver prices declined by Rs 120 to Rs 60,369 per kilogram from Rs 60,489 per kilogram in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee depreciated 6 paise to 75.42 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,757 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.56 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.19 per cent up at USD 1,757 per ounce on Tuesday," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

(with PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Govt asks CIL to raise coal supply to power plants during Puja, augment it further after October 20

ALSO READ: RBI imposes Rs 30 lakh penalty on Pune-based Janata Sahakari Bank

Latest Business News