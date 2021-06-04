Gold Price Today: Gold declines Rs 388, silver tumbles Rs 920

Image Source : PTI Gold declines Rs 388, silver tumbles Rs 920

Gold prices fell by Rs 388 to Rs 47,917 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday amid muted global trends, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 48,305 per 10 gram. Silver prices also declined by Rs 920 to Rs 69,369 per kilogram from Rs 70,289 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,870 per ounce and USD 27.35 per ounce, respectively.

According to Navneet Damani, VP – Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, "Gold prices slipped to a near two-week lows after positive US economic data boosted the dollar and bond yields, ahead of the much awaited May non-farm payroll numbers."

