Gold Price Today: Gold declines by Rs 169; silver tanks Rs 300

Gold prices declined by Rs 169 to Rs 46,796 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday with a fall in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,965 per 10 grams.

Silver prices also dipped by Rs 300 to Rs 67,611 per kilogram from Rs 67,911 per kilogram in the previous trade. In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,804 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 26.01 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded lower on the firm dollar index and mixed global cues," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

