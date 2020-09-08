Tuesday, September 08, 2020
     
Fitch projects Indian economy to contract 10.5 per cent this fiscal

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday projected a massive 10.5 per cent contraction of India''s economy in the current financial year. India recorded one of the sharpest gross domestic product (GDP) contractions in the world in April-June.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: September 08, 2020 10:57 IST
Fitch projects Indian economy to contract 10.5 per cent this fiscal
Image Source : PTI

Fitch projects Indian economy to contract 10.5 per cent this fiscal

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday projected a massive 10.5 per cent contraction of India''s economy in the current financial year. India recorded one of the sharpest gross domestic product (GDP) contractions in the world in April-June.

India''s GDP shrank by a staggering 24 per cent year-on-year amid the imposition of one of the most stringent global nationwide lockdown.

"GDP should rebound strongly in 3Q20 (October-December) amid a re-opening of the economy, but there are signs that the recovery has been sluggish and uneven," Fitch said.

"We have slashed our GDP forecast for this fiscal year to (-) 10.5 per cent, a huge revision of (-) 5pp compared to the June Global Economic Outlook (GEO)," it said.

Fitch had earlier projected India''s GDP to contract 5 per cent this fiscal. 

