DGGI detects GST evasion of Rs 300 crore in Nagpur zone

Image Source : PTI Image for representation

The Directorate General of GST intelligence (DGGI) Nagpur Zonal Unit Thursday said it has detected good and services tax (GST) evasion amounting to Rs 300 crore across Nagpur zone, which includes Vidarbha, Marathwada and Nasik regions of Maharashtra.

The Directorate General of GST intelligence, which became functional in December 2018 has booked around 50 cases and detected GST evasion of about Rs 300 crore resulting in the recovery of approximately Rs 250 crore in six months.

The major sectors where the tax evasion was detected include real estate, food industry, jewellery and restaurants.

Official sources further informed that a major jeweller was raided and was found to be evading GST with one unregistered premise resulting in tax evasion of about Rs 2.5 crore.

Similarly, offences were registered against real estate developers for not having occupancy certificates and unpaid GST.

Around, Rs 2 crore of tax evasion was also detected from 3 major players in the real estate sector alone.

Also Read: Lowering GST on automobiles would help the economy: Anand Mahindra