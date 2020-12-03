Good News! Govt employees of THIS state to get 3% hike in dearness allowance. Check details

Image Source : PTI FILE

In a pleasant news for government employees in West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government has announced a 3 per cent hike in dearness allowance next month onwards, news agency PTI reported Thursday. Banerjee said the state's coffers would never run dry for its employees, adding that it is yet to receive due of Rs 85,000 crore from Centre.

The decision by the Mamata government has come months ahead of Assembly elections in the state. West Bengal is scheduled to hold Assembly polls in April/May next year. While Mamata Banerjee is seeking to retain power for the third consecutive term, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to expand its hold in the eastern state after a decent performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The saffron party had won 18 seats. Mamata's Trinamool Congress got 22 seats.

Earlier in November, the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) had announced freezing of additional allowance for executives and non-unionised supervisors of central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) drawing salaries under certain pay scales till June 30, 2021.

Back in April, the Finance Ministry decided to put on hold increment in dearness allowance (DA) for about 50 lakh central government employees and 61 lakh pensioners till July 2021 due to the COVID-19 crisis.

READ MORE: Dearness allowance hike suspension order withdrawn? Centre clarifies

READ MORE: Delhi govt freezes Dearness Allowance, DR for 220,000 employees, pensioners till July 2021

Latest Business News