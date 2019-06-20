Centre will constitute Businessmen Welfare Board: President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said soon his government will constitute Businessman Welfare Board (Vyapari Kalyan Board) for the welfare of the businessmen across the nation.
President Ram Nath Kovind made the announcement while addressing the joint sitting of both the Houses of the Parliament.
Here are important excerpts from Ram Nath Kovind speech
- Today, India is among the countries in the world that have most number of start-ups.
- Work is underway on a large scale to develop the 112 'aspiration districts' of the country.
- We have to conserve water for our future generations. In this direction, creation of Jal Shakti Ministry is a decisive step.
- In this Lok Sabha elections, more than 61 crore citizens cast their vote and set a new record. The people of India gave a clear mandate. The govt is working for 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.
- To ensure equal rights for women, it is important to do away with practices like 'Triple Talaq' and Nikah-Halala.'