Burger King India IPO allotment to be announced today. Know how to check

The Burger King initial public offer (IPO) share allocation is expected to be announced today. The Rs 810 crore pulic offering of the quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain was over subscribed 157 times on December 4, the D-day of the bidding— making it the second most successful IPO of 2020 after Mazagon Dock shipbuilders.

Investors can check the Burger King India IPO share allocation status on the website of Link Intime India, which is the registrar of Burger King IPO. The registrar manages share allocation and refund.

Burger King India Qualified institutional buyer Non-institutional investors Retail individual investor Total IPO subscription 86.64x 354.11x 67.41x 156.52x

Burger King shares are likely to get listed on BSE and NSE on 14th December, according to brokerages. Price range for the offer was fixed at Rs 59-60 per share. Burger King India had on December 1 raised Rs 364.5 crore from anchor investors.

Investors remained upbeat about the country's food services sector despite a slowdown inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, CLSA India, Edelweiss Financial Services, and JM Financial were the managers to the offer.

Burger King India is among the top-3 most-subscribed IPO this year along with Happiest Minds Technologies and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.

Currently, Burger King India runs the franchise of Restaurant Brands International Inc's U.S. chain Burger King. Currently, the quick service restaurant (QSR) chain operates 268 stores in India, most of them owned by the company. The burger chain wants to have at least 700 restaurants in the country by 2026.

Here’s how to check Burger King India IPO allotment status:

To check the Burger King India IPO allotment status, go to the BSE website or NSE website here.

On BSE, Select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select ‘Burger King India’.

Now, enter your application number and PAN.

Click on ‘Search’.

You can also visit the Registrar website (Linkintime) to check your application status.

Visit the registrar’s website here.

Click on ‘Select company’ and click on ‘Burger King India IPO’. It will only appear post allotment on November 17.

Once the company is selected, you will have to enter either your PAN detail, the application number, or client ID.

Enter the captcha and click ‘submit’.

