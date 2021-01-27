Economic Survey 2020-21 to be presented in Parliament on Jan 29

Image Source : PTI Government to table economic survey 2021 on January 29.

Ahead of the Union Budget presentation 2021-2022 on February 1, the Economic Survey 2020-21 will be presented in Parliament on January 29. As the budget date nears, volatility in Indias key stock markets are set to flare up as investors bet big expecting the government to deliver policy reforms, sops and tax breaks.

In general, investors expect higher government Capex along with other fiscal expansion measures to drive growth and neutralise the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Besides, a string of macro-economic data, derivatives expiry and global cues such as US Fed policy will add to this volatility.

The Budget session of the Parliament would commence on January 29 with the presentation of Economic Survey.

"In India, trading would be volatile next week due to the F&O expiry ahead of the Union Budget on February 1. The coming week and the week after carry a lot of triggers that could move the markets either way," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities.

