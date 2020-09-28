Bank Holidays in October 2020: Banks to remain closed on these days; Check full list

Monday, September 28, 2020
     
Bank Holidays in October 2020: All private and public sector banks in India remain closed on Sundays, as well as on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Besides this, banks remain closed on various public and national and regional public holidays as well.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 28, 2020 18:23 IST
Bank Holidays in October 2020: All private and public sector banks in India remain closed on Sundays, as well as on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Besides this, banks remain closed on various public and national and regional public holidays as well. 

The month of October is expected to have a little extra holidays given the fact that a few upcoming regional festivals would be celebrated across various states in the country. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. 

Here’s the complete list of bank holidays in October 2020:

Date  Day  Holiday States
October 2 Friday  Mahatma Gandhi Jaanti All States
October 4 Sunday Public holiday All States
October 8 Thursday Chellum regional holiday Regional holiday
October 10 Saturday Second Saturday All States
October 11 Sunday  Public holiday All States
October 17 Saturday  Kati Bihu Assam 
October 18 Sunday Public holiday All States
October 23 Friday  Maha Saptami Many States
October 24 Saturday Maha Ashtami Many States 
October 25 Sunday Public holiday All States 
October 26 Monday Vijaya Dashami Many States 
October 29 Thursday Milad-e-sharif Regional holiday
October 30 Friday Eid e Milad Many States 
October 31 Saturday Lakshmi Puja/Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti/Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti Lakshmi Puja – West Bengal, Odisha, and Tripura

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti – In many states
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti – Gujarat

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

