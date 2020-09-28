Image Source : FILE PHOTO Bank Holidays in October 2020: Banks to remain closed on these days; Check full list

Bank Holidays in October 2020: All private and public sector banks in India remain closed on Sundays, as well as on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Besides this, banks remain closed on various public and national and regional public holidays as well.

The month of October is expected to have a little extra holidays given the fact that a few upcoming regional festivals would be celebrated across various states in the country. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies.

Here’s the complete list of bank holidays in October 2020:

Date Day Holiday States October 2 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jaanti All States October 4 Sunday Public holiday All States October 8 Thursday Chellum regional holiday Regional holiday October 10 Saturday Second Saturday All States October 11 Sunday Public holiday All States October 17 Saturday Kati Bihu Assam October 18 Sunday Public holiday All States October 23 Friday Maha Saptami Many States October 24 Saturday Maha Ashtami Many States October 25 Sunday Public holiday All States October 26 Monday Vijaya Dashami Many States October 29 Thursday Milad-e-sharif Regional holiday October 30 Friday Eid e Milad Many States October 31 Saturday Lakshmi Puja/Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti/Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti Lakshmi Puja – West Bengal, Odisha, and Tripura Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti – In many states

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti – Gujarat

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

