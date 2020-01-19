Image Source : FILE Alliance Air to operate 40-minute flight for special children on Wednesday

Air India's regional arm Alliance Air said on Sunday it will fly a group of "children with special needs" on board its ATRaircraft over Bhubaneshwar skies on Wednesday. There will be a total of 44 such children, selected by a Bhubaneswar-based NGO, on the "Dream Flight", comprising 21 girls and 23 boys with 19 escorts, the airline said in a release.

Alliance Air will take these junior flyers on a 40-minute long ‘Dream Flight’ within Bhubaneshwar, it added. Almost all children are from the urban poor areas of Bhubaneshwar and a few from a local tribal village Baripada, it said.

The special flight is being operated under the collaboration of Ministry of Civil Aviation, Airport Authority of India and Alliance Air with Odisha government.