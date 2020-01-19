Sunday, January 19, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business News
  4. Alliance Air to operate 40-minute flight for special children on Wednesday

Alliance Air to operate 40-minute flight for special children on Wednesday

Air India's regional arm Alliance Air said on Sunday it will fly a group of "children with special needs" onboard its ATRaircraft over Bhubaneshwar skies on Wednesday.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: January 19, 2020 18:03 IST
Alliance Air to operate 40-minute flight for special children on Wednesday
Image Source : FILE

Alliance Air to operate 40-minute flight for special children on Wednesday

Air India's regional arm Alliance Air said on Sunday it will fly a group of "children with special needs" on board its ATRaircraft over Bhubaneshwar skies on Wednesday. There will be a total of 44 such children, selected by a Bhubaneswar-based NGO, on the "Dream Flight", comprising 21 girls and 23 boys with 19 escorts, the airline said in a release.

Alliance Air will take these junior flyers on a 40-minute long ‘Dream Flight’ within Bhubaneshwar, it added. Almost all children are from the urban poor areas of Bhubaneshwar and a few from a local tribal village Baripada, it said.

The special flight is being operated under the collaboration of Ministry of Civil Aviation, Airport Authority of India and Alliance Air with Odisha government.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News