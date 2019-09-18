Image Source : ADIDAS Adidas Yeezy debut in India in kids' sizes

Sportgear giant Adidas in launching its Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Cloud White and Citrin sneaker line for children and infants in India.

The two shoe lines have been designed by Kanye West for Adidas and will retail in kids (for Cloud White) and infant (for Citrin) sizes in India for the first time, along with respective adult sizes.

India has been identified as the next big sneaker market by the international players.

Yeezy, Adidas' globally acclaimed sneaker franchise, forayed into India in 2016 in limited quantities. With the announcement of the kids and infant additions, the brand is wanting to tap into a younger consumer base.

The Yeezy Boost sneakers for kids will be available from September 21 at Rs 11,999, and the infant Yeezy Boost will be available from September 23 at Rs 9,999, at select Adidas Originals stores and on shop.adidas.co.in. The adult versions for both will be available at Rs 21,999.

ALSO READ: Nike, Adidas urge Donald Trump to end trade war with china

ALSO READ: LG may revive tablet business with G Pad 5