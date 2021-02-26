Image Source : PTI 7th Pay Commission: THIS state announces 3% hike in DA for employees from March

Despite financial constraints, the Tripura government has announced a three per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) from next month for its employees and pensioners, a minister said.

The announcement was made for the first time since the BJP-IPFT government came to power in the state in 2018. The government will spend an additional amount of Rs 320 crore in the next fiscal for the three per cent increase in DA and dearness relief (DR) for its employees and pensioners, Law Minister and the government's spokesperson Ratan Lal Nath said on Thursday.

The hike in DA and DR will be effective from March 1, he said.

"We are facing challenges as the previous Left Front government put a huge financial burden on us. The pay scale, as per the 7th Pay Commission, has been revised for the government teachers and employees after we came to power," Nath said.

He said 1,10,517 regular government employees, 67,809 pensioners and 12,178 daily-rated workers will be benefited from the hike in allowance.

Latest Business News