Tax department to render PAN inoperative if not linked with Aadhaar by THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PAN Card

In a warning to the people, the Income Tax Department stated that the citizens who fail to link their permanent account numbers (PAN) to their Aadhaar by the end of March next year will be rendered 'inoperative'. The department had issued an advisory where it stressed on the importance of linking PAN to Aadhaar as soon as possible or face the consequences.

"What is mandatory, is necessary. Don't delay, link it today!" the department said in a public advisory. It further said, "As per Income-tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with Aadhaar before 31.3.2023. From 1.04.2023, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative."

The 'exempt category', according to a notification issued by the Union Finance Ministry in May 2017, are those individuals residing in the states of Assam, Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya; a non-resident as per the Income-tax Act, 1961; of the age of 80 years or more at any time during the previous year and a person not a citizen of India.

A circular issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on March 30 said once a PAN becomes inoperative, an individual shall be liable to all the consequences under the I-T Act and will have to suffer a number of implications.

The person shall not be able to file I-T return using the inoperative PAN; pending returns will not be processed; pending refunds cannot be issued to inoperative PANs; pending proceedings as in the case of defective returns cannot be completed once the PAN is inoperative and tax will be required to be deducted at a higher rate.

"In addition to the above, the taxpayer might face difficulty at various other fora like banks and other financial portals as PAN is one of the important KYC (know your customer) criterion for all kinds of financial transaction," the circular said. The CBDT frames policy for the Income Tax department.

While Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India to a resident of India, PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the IT Department to a person, firm or entity.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Windfall profit tax on crude oil cut; levy on export of diesel, ATF hiked

ALSO READ | Reliance Retail Q2 pre-tax profit up 51.2% at Rs 4,404 crore; revenue rises 44.5% to Rs 57,694 crore

Latest Business News