Indian Institute of Millet Research will be supported as a center of excellence, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Budget 2023: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Wednesday that the Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR) in Hyderabad will receive support from the central government as a "center of excellence. The Indian Institute of Millets Research (ICAR-IIMR), a center for agricultural research in Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, conducts fundamental and strategic studies on sorghum and other millets. It conducts agricultural research on millets' pathology, advancement, and significance.

Center of Excellence

On the other hand, the Indian government said that the Center of Excellence (CoE) is an organization that offers guidance, best practices, research, assistance, training for trainers, and skill development for a particular area or sector. Therefore, the project would encourage the Indian Institute of Millets Research to focus on major developing domains where there is a knowledge or skill shortage in order to develop it into a "center of excellence."

India's intention to promote millets

While presenting the inaugural Amrit Kaal budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a statement on India's intention to promote millets both locally and internationally in accordance with the International Year of Millets 2023. On PM Modi's proposal, the UN General Assembly proclaimed 2023 the International Year of Millets (IYM 2023) at its 75th session in March 2021.

Nirmala Sitharaman referred to millets as "Shree Anna," which is Hindi for "the mother of all grains." She also highlighted that India cultivates a number of "Shree Anna" grains, including Jowar, Ragi, Bajra, Ramdana, Cheena, and Saama.

The 63-year-old finance minister further highlighted that India is the second-largest exporter of millet in the world, which should give our diet significant attention.

FAQs.

1- Where was the Indian Institute of Millet Research located?

The Indian Institute of Millet Research is located in Rajendranagar, Hyderabad.

2- What is the function of the Indian Institute of Millet Research?

The function of the Indian Institute of Millet Research is to conduct a fundamental and practical study on the different kinds of millet species.

