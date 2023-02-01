Follow us on Image Source : PTI Budget 2023: Know what are the 7 points of focus this year

Budget 2023: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech, disclosed the seven priority elements that govern the Union Budget for the year 2023.

These seven prioritised elements include facets like:

Green Growth

Youth Power

Inclusive Development

Reaching the Last Mile

Infrastructure and Investment

Unleashing the potential

Launch of Digital Platforms

According to the 2023 Union Budget, the Centre has issued cash payments of Rs. 2.2 trillion under the PM Kisan Yojana so far. The Finance Minister agreed that the country has become much more formalised. There have been 96 million new LPG connections, 1.02 billion Covid-19 vaccines, and 478 million new Jan Dhan accounts.

In keeping with its commitment to ensuring food security, the Centre has introduced the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana, which would provide free food grain to all Antyodaya and priority households for one year beginning January 1, 2023.

The Centre will establish an agriculture accelerator fund to support rural agribusiness entrepreneurs. In addition, agricultural digital public infrastructure will be constructed as an open source, open standard, and interoperable public benefit.

This Budget aims to build on the previous Budget's foundations and the vision for India@100.

During the COVID epidemic, the government ensured that no one went to night hungry by implementing a plan that provided free food grains to almost 80 million people for 28 months, Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

Despite the epidemic, economic growth is expected to reach 7% this year. The Indian economy is on the right road and will have a great future.

The Budget intends to expand on the basis established in the preceding Budget. We envisage a thriving, inclusive India in which the benefits of progress are shared by all. In these times of global problems, such as the conflict in Ukraine, India's G20 presidency provides a rare chance to expand India's position in the global economic system.

