Samvaad 2023: There is something or other for everyone in Budget, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

India TV Samvaad 2023: Speaking exclusively at India TV's Samvaad on Friday, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said there is something or other for everyone in the Budget 2023.

Responding to the Opposition's charge that there is nothing for the poor in the budget, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that they (Opposition) is not realising that this budget is dedicated to 140 crore people. In this budget, on one hand, there is free food grains for the poor, and on the other hand, there is something for the industries as well.

On the Opposition's criticism of the budget, Goyal said that if they look deeply into this budget, then they will understand that there is nothing to criticize in it.

Goyal praised the Budget, describing it as the budget that lays the foundation stone of a developed India. The Union Minister said that the Opposition has been stunned to see this multi-faceted budget and that is why they are making the same repeated remarks.

Goyal said we have the cheapest data in the world adding India is the frontrunner in the mobile technology sector.

