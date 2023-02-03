PM Modi is very demanding boss, says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw explains the Budget from the perspective of railways

Samvaad Budget 2023: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a 'very demanding boss'. Speaking on India TV Samvaad Budget 2023 event in New Delhi, Vaishnaw said PM Modi's vision is to develop India keeping in view the demands of the next 50 years.

When will be first bullet train run in India?

Replying to the question about bullet trains in India, Vaishnaw said that the Japanese Prime Minister's top official had recently visited India to check the progress of the bullet train project. The minister said that the official was amazed to see the progress and its quality. The minister further added that the target is to launch a bullet train by August 2026.

Hydrogen train by end of 2023

On the hydrogen train, he said it is a very complex technology and the work is in progress and our target is to launch the first hydrogen train by December this year.

Vande Bharat metro trains

Union Minister said the railways are coming with new Vande Bharat metro trains which will connect cities over short distances.

It will be like a shuttle service with world-class facilities and quality, he added.

Vande Bharat metro train design is advancing and our target is to launch it in around 12 months, the minister said.

