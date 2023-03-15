Wednesday, March 15, 2023
     
  5. Parliament LIVE: BJP-Cong feud over Rahul Gandhi's remarks likely to continue on 3rd day of Budget session
Parliament Budget Session: The BJP-Congress slugfest escalated on first two days of the second leg of the Budget Session with the BJP MPs seeking an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his London remarks and counter-slogans from the Opposition benches demanding a JPC probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 15, 2023 8:59 IST
The second leg of the Budget session of Parliament will
The second leg of the Budget session of Parliament will continue till April 6

Parliament Budget Session: The second leg of the Budget session of Parliament began on Monday (March 13) and will continue till April 6.  The proceedings in Parliament were paralysed for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as the BJP stepped up its offensive against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in the UK, accusing him of insulting the country's constitutional institutions and reiterating its demand for an apology. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day amid a ruckus with BJP members raising slogans and seeking an apology from Gandhi, while the Congress-led opposition waved placards with quotes from speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visits abroad. Meanwhile, the focus of the second part of the Budget Session will be on demand for grants and passage of the Union Budget. As per the records, about 26 Bills are currently pending in the Rajya Sabha and close to 9 in the Lok Sabha for passage. Two Bills - The Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022 were referred to a Joint Committee by the government last Winter Session and they are currently being examined by the panel. 

Live updates :Second leg of Parliament Budget Session

  • Mar 15, 2023 8:57 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha

    Congress MP Manish Tewari has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, to have a detailed discussion "on the essence, substance and spirit of Freedom of Speech accorded to the MPs under Article 105 of Constitution."

  • Mar 15, 2023 8:56 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Congress leader gives suspension of business notice in RS on Adani Group issue

    Congress MP Pramod Tiwari has given a suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, on Adani Group issue.

  • Mar 15, 2023 8:53 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Budget session: Opposition leaders to meet today to discuss Adani issue

    Amid the ongoing budget session, leaders of 18 opposition parties will hold a meeting today to discuss further strategies to corner the government on the Adani issue. According to sources, a proposal for a letter to be signed by all MPs may be discussed. Further, a proposal to march to the Enforcement Directorate office may also be considered.

