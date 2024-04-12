Ishita Gupta announced a Ukrainian model as the brand ambassador for ISIVIS London

Follow us on Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Ukrainian model Tina Kolodiy and Ishita Gupta, model and designer.

The ISIVIS London Brand Ambassador Unveiled as Ishita Gupta introduces an Ukrainian model as the captivating brand ambassador for ISIVIS LONDON. A collaboration crafted to redefine style and grace as this exquisite partnership is seen to intertwine elegance with sophistication.

Yes, ISIVIS just got a new global brand ambassador, and it’s none other than the Voice of Ukraine fame Tina Kolodiy. The Voice of Ukraine is the Ukrainian version of The Voice, an American singing reality competition television series that premiered on NBC on April 26, 2011. Based on the original The Voice of Holland and part of the Voice franchise, it has aired 24 seasons and aims to find unsigned singing talent (solo or duets, professional and amateur) contested by aspiring singers drawn from public auditions. Singers must be at least thirteen years of age to compete. Ishita Gupta born on 10 October 2000 (age 23 years old), Ludhiana, India is an Actress, Model, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist who has been on a global domination mission exuding excellence in every aspect of her career with unimaginably phenomenal work.

On March 24, the English luxury label took to Instagram to announce the big news. In a colourful picturesque photo in the lush and captivating setting of a botanical paradise, Tina wore a green satin top as she posed showcasing the harmony between elegance and nature in a visual masterpiece that will transport one to a world of unmatched serenity.

Isivis London’s 23 year old entrepreneur is the youngest business tycoon to make waves in the fashion world with her successful venture. Ishita Gupta took to Twitter to write, “ISIVIS LONDON has found it’s face.”

Founded in 2021 in London, ISIVIS London is now one of the leading international fashion design houses and a symbol of modern day sensuality and luxury world-wide. Isivis London owned by the 23 year old model, actor and entrepreneur, Ishita Gupta, is London’s premiere next generation designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of fashion and lifestyle products targeting mainly Millennial and Gen Z consumers with attention to quality, comfort and luxury. Fans are excited as they can expect the seamless integration of style and elegance in this exciting collaboration.

