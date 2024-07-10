Follow us on Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Chakrasiddh — a Holistic Healing Centre for Chronic Pain

Chronic pain can be incredibly debilitating, significantly diminishing one's quality of life. It transcends physical discomfort and often infiltrates every aspect of daily existence, making even the simplest tasks a monumental challenge. It erodes mobility, independence, and mental well-being, leading to a cascade of emotional and psychological struggles. Individuals often end up isolated as a result of the ongoing weariness and the load of pain, which makes it difficult for them to interact with others and preserve connections. Further, their dependence on others can compromise their self-esteem. The relentless nature of chronic pain can induce feelings of frustration, hopelessness, and despair, making it an uphill battle that requires comprehensive and compassionate care to alleviate its profound impact.

However, there is a haven that lakhs of people have turned to and found life-long relief from their pain without surgeries or painkillers. Chakrasiddh, a holistic healing centre, specialises in addressing chronic pain without surgical procedures or medications.

Though India has been at the centre of developing holistic healing, with most of these techniques rooted in centuries-old traditions, many people aren’t aware of these techniques and often turn to Western medicine.

Physical and emotional factors such as fear, trauma, past incidents, and negative interactions tend to create blockages in the body's life force energy. These can also happen without an individual realizing it subconsciously. One may think they have moved on from it however, over time, suppressing these factors can weaken the immune system, reducing its ability to combat diseases, discomforts, or disorders. While the mind may forget these traumas, the body, voice, and nervous system remember storing the unresolved issues as energy blockages.



Suppressing emotions and experiences like fear, trauma, and negative interactions over a period can have prolonged effects on the body, remaining as a blockage. When these feelings are not addressed, they can lead to chronic stress, which negatively impacts the immune system. This suppression can prevent the immune system from functioning optimally, making it less effective in fighting diseases, managing discomfort, or dealing with disorders, chronic ailments, and physical pains. The body eventually becomes a repository for these unaddressed emotions, which can manifest as physical symptoms.

Negative interactions with people can also contribute to the formation of blockages in the body's energy flow. These interactions can leave emotional scars that disrupt the natural harmony of the body's systems and therefore, start cascading the negative effects.

The accumulated emotional and physical blockage obstructs the natural pathways, which end up even obstructing the immune system by blocking natural pathways of energy. This can lead to a higher susceptibility to illnesses and a reduced capacity to recover from ailments. The body's innate ability to heal itself is compromised, making it difficult to maintain health.

These blockages can manifest as physical symptoms, such as chronic pain, fatigue, and other health issues. The disruption of life force energy affects the body's overall harmony, leading to imbalances that can cause discomfort and disease. The physical manifestation of these blockages is a signal that the body's energy flow is disrupted and needs to be addressed.

Healing is an ongoing journey that requires a commitment to simple daily practices and a strong belief in the body's ability to heal. Addressing and releasing trauma can clear these blockages in the nervous system, which may have resulted from past experiences or negative interactions. When these trapped energies are released, the body’s systems can return to a state of balance and harmony. Healing is a personal responsibility; while the wound may not be your fault, taking charge of your healing journey is essential.

Chakrasiddh harnesses ancient Siddha healing methods, primarily the techniques of Nadi Vaidyam and Marma Chikitsa. Nadis are energy channels that facilitate the flow of pranic energy throughout the entire body. According to the Siddh medical system, there are 72,000 such energy pathways accessible through the skin's surface. Marmani are potent energy points strategically located in the body, rich in nerves and blood vessels. These marmani play a crucial role in cellular communication, diagnosing specific conditions, and offering various therapeutic benefits.

The Chakrasiddh healing technique activates the marma or nadi through gentle strokes and direct pressure, long-standing patterns of tension and accumulated toxins in the body are released. This process stimulates blood and oxygen circulation while relaxing muscles. Treating disrupted marma points and unblocking nadi points ultimately restores the body to its natural state. Clients frequently report experiencing immediate relief within as little as three days, with treatment typically concluding within one to three weeks, depending on the severity of the condition.

Each patient receives a customised treatment plan tailored to their unique medical history. Countless individuals have discovered relief from their chronic ailments after years of suffering and helplessness.

Here is Mendu Chaitanya, one of Chakrasiddh’s patients, recounting her experience and recovery –

“From full body pain to no pain, a miracle in my life gifted by Dr Sindhuja

I am Mendu Chaitanya, I live in the US and came to Chakrasiddh for treatment for Fibromyalgia. I had been suffering from full-body pain for the last 8 years and there was no respite even after being treated by a Rheumatologist. I was tired of taking steroids and wanted a treatment that would give me a good quality of life. The pain disturbed my daily activities being it was walking, sleeping or my social life. Fortunately, I met my old friend who told me Chakrasiddh was the best place for such auto-immune diseases.

I am impressed by the way Dr Sindhuja explained to me about chakras which play a major role in auto-immune diseases. In my 25 days of therapy, she took 3 energy sessions and each session was a different kind of experience. After every session, I felt lighter and with regular therapies, my pain started depleting. I must mention the doctors and staﬀ are well-trained and keep you motivated throughout therapy. I felt more refreshed every single day and showed a steady journey towards healing. In a few days, I could visibly see changes in my behaviour and I could walk better. The pain intensity while walking and standing was mild with more flexibility in my knee joint. I got motivated to join yoga and now daily exercises are like a life partner to me.

I hope Chakrasiddh’s holistic way to manage pain, without unnecessary medications and their other drawbacks, reaches to community at large and everyone gets hope to ﬁnd relief for their ailments.”

Chakrasiddh's state-of-the-art centre in Hyderabad serves as a sanctuary for its clients. They specialise in treating a wide range of chronic conditions, age-related ailments, and long-term pain resulting from accidents, including vertigo, slipped discs, sciatica, arthritis/ankylosing, spondylitis, frozen shoulder, disc problems, back injuries, dislocations, spinal cord injuries, and more.

Chakrasiddh’s founder, Dr Sathya Sindhuja, (Anuvansikata or Family Heritage, Honorary Doctorate) has been the guiding light in curating the centre. Passed down through a 36-generation lineage, Dr Sindhuja has been fostering her lifelong passion for holistic healing through Chakrasiddh and has contributed 15+ research papers till now in National/International Journals. Dr Sindhuja believes in the importance of living a holistic life and envisions a world where people are aware of the holistic healing methods of Siddha science to cure ailments, which not only nurture physical well-being but also prioritise mental and emotional health.

(Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. The liability for the article solely rests with the provider. The content has not been verified by India TV channel and IndiaTVNews.com)