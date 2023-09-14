Bihar: Woman constable hangs herself on duty in Samastipur, accuses Major of mental harassment in suicide note

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Female constable commits suicide in Bihar

Bihar: A female constable allegedly committed suicide on duty in police control room in Bihar's Samastipur. The victim identified as Archana Kumari locked the door when she was on duty and took her own life.

As other police personnel were looking for her, they found that the door was locked and had to break it when they found that Archana had committed suicide. They rushed her to Samastipur Sadar hospital where doctors declared her dead.

In the suicide note, the victim has levelled allegations against a Major Nayan Kumar who was troubling them (Archana and her husband) over a government quarter.

Archana Kumari was from Mahila Police batch 777 of 2018. Archana's husband Suman Kumar is also working as a constable but was suspended two months ago. He is a resident of Gaya district and both the husband and wife were living together in Samastipur.

What Archana's suicide note says?

The 28-year-old female constable Archana was working in 112 police control room of Samastipur. Police also recovered a two-page suicide note from her which was addressed to SP.

In the suicide note, Archana raised questions on the suspension of her husband, who is a constable in Samastipur District Police. There is also mention of the mental pressure being created by the department to vacate a government quarter. Archana has accused a major of mental harassment.

In the suicide note, she said that they were being harassed by the Major for vacating the government room.

The female constable and her husband lived in a rented house and were troubled by the loan. On the verbal orders of the Headquarters DSP, they started living in a quarter of the Police Lines but was made to vacate the room by the Major after he accused him husband of breaking the lock of the room.

Archana in her note demanded an impartial investigation in this case.

'Archana was in depression due to departmental harassment'

Archana's husbasnd Suman Kumar, who works as constable in the police department, said that the room was given in the government quarters by the Major on the verbal orders of the Headquarters DSP.

Later, the Major accused him of breaking the lock and staying in the room and deducted one month's salary.

Both husband and wife had also complained about this to the SP who assured him of proper action.

Suman informed that on Wednesday (September 13) his wife Archana had gone to meet the DSP at the headquarters, but was not heard due to which she went into deep depression.

Suman further said that due to departmental harassment, Archana was in depression and committed suicide.

Speaking on the matter, Sadar DSP Sanjay Kumar Pandey said, the female constable was posted in 112 control room. She committed suicide while on duty but the reasons are not yet known. Her family members have been informed.

