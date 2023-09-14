Bihar: Enforcement Directorate arrests JDU MLC Radha Charan Shah in money laundering case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

After a day-long search operation at his residence in Ara town in the Bhojpur district of Bihar, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Janata Dal-United (JDU) MLC Radha Charan Shah on Wednesday night as part of its investigation into a money laundering case against him, officials said.

Shah has been arrested under the stringent provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Notably, this was the second time ED searched Shah's properties in the last five months.

ED searched premises linked to Shah

Earlier on May 6, the ED had searched premises linked to the MLC and his associates. Shah owns hotels, resorts, and a private school in Ara, which were also searched.

On August 28, ED issued summons to Shah and his son, asking them to appear before the agency’s Bihar office in Patna within 15 days. Later, the father-son duo was interrogated by the ED as part of the investigation.

The Income Tax department had also raided premises linked to Shah and his aides in connection with an alleged tax evasion case on February 7.

(With PTI inputs)

