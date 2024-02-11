'Spiritual ledger': Ayodhya's unique bank offers peace, faith, instead of money

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ayodhya: International Shree Sitaram Bank in Ayodhya, which maintains the ledger of the "SitaRam" name count.

In Ayodhya, amidst the aura of devotion and pilgrimage, stands the distinctive "International Shree Sitaram Bank," where currency holds no value and the only transactions are those of spirituality, inner peace, and faith. Established in November 1970 by Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the chief of the Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, the bank boasts over 35,000 account holders worldwide who deposit booklets inscribed with the divine name "Sitaram."

Spiritual ledger

Managed by Punit Ram Das Maharaj, the bank requires devotees to write "Sitaram" at least 5 lakh times to open an account, offering passbooks as proof of their spiritual deposits. With 136 branches across India and abroad, the bank diligently maintains the ledger of devotees' offerings.

Image Source : PTIAyodhya: Ledger book maintaining SitaRam" name count at the unique International Shree Sitaram Bank in Ayodhya.

Spiritual enrichment

Devotees find solace and spiritual fulfillment in the act of writing, chanting, and depositing Lord Ram's name, akin to a form of prayer believed to bestow inner peace and virtue.

Path to liberation

According to belief, writing the name 84 lakh times can lead to 'Moksha' or liberation, inspiring devotees like Jeetu Nagar and Suman Das to diligently practice this spiritual discipline.

Image Source : PTIAyodhya: Passbook of the unique International Shree Sitaram Bank in Ayodhya, which maintains the ledger of the "SitaRam" name count.

Personal testimonies

For Jeetu Nagar and Suman Das, writing and depositing 'Sitaram' booklets at the bank has become their sole form of prayer, offering them solace, strength, and a sense of divine connection.

Image Source : PTIAyodhya: Suman Das, an account holder at the unique International Shree Sitaram Bank in Ayodhya, which maintains the ledger of "SitaRam" name count.

Continued devotion

Despite initial skepticism from acquaintances, Jeetu Nagar and Suman Das persist in their spiritual practice, affirming its efficacy and the profound sense of fulfillment it brings to their lives.

A historic consecration

The consecration ceremony of the grand temple on January 22, marked by the installation of a new idol of Lord Ram, further heightened the spiritual fervor in Ayodhya, drawing devotees from far and wide to witness the historic event.

