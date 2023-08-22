Nuh-like conspiracy in Bihar's Motihari, stones pelted on Mahaviri Jhanda Yatras, 12 injured

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Religious processions stone pelted in Bihar

In Bihar's Motihari, an attempt was made to carry out a Nuh violence-like conspiracy. Three religious processions were stone pelted on Monday. The Nuh communal violence was also triggered after stone pelting on religious procession which later spread in several districts claiming six lives and damaging properties worth crores.

Mahaviri Jhanda Yatra was targeted on Nagpanchami festival at Pipra village of Motihari. Some miscreants suddenly started pelting stones at the procession and the entire scenario changed. There was cross-stone pelting between the two groups in which more than a dozen people were injured.

How the incident unfolded

The yatra was being taken out with music on Nagpanchami when some miscreants started pelting stones in Pipra village. Videos of stone pelting from the rooftops of houses have come to the fore similar to the Nuh incident. This attack was carried out under a complete conspiracy, said one of the victims. When the procession was passing through the locality, suddenly stones pelting started. The police team was also present during the yatra and a policeman was also injured in the attack. Taking immediate action, the police brought the matter under control and are now on the lookout for the accused.

Conspiracy of violence at 3 places in East Champaran

The miscreants planned violence at three places in East Champaran district. Similar attacks were carried out in Bagaha. After the clashes, they resorted to vandalism and arson. Three places where the violent incidents took place were Mehsi, Kalyanpur and Tharpa in Motihari.

