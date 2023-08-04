NIA files supplementary chargesheet against 4 persons for anti-national activities of PFI in Patna

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE The case was re-registered by the NIA on July 22, 2022.

PFI Patna case: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a supplementary chargesheet against four persons in a case relating to alleged unlawful and anti-national activities by the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Patna, an official said on Friday.

4 were violent criminal acts

According to NIA, the fresh chargesheet was filed in the NIA Special Court in Patna against Md Tanweer, Md Aabid, Md Belal and Md Irshad Alam, all residents of the East Champaran district of Bihar. They have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and Arms Act, 1959.

The official said the four accused PFI cadres were operating, along with other accused in planning of "violent criminal acts by arranging arms and ammunition and in propagating the PFIs ideology and agenda of violent extremism".

15 accused arrested so far

A total of 15 accused, including the four chargesheeted on Thursday, have been arrested so far for promoting the unlawful activities of PFI and channelizing illegal funds from abroad to the PFI members/accused persons in this case.

According to the NIA investigations, the agency said Md Irshad Alam is a member of the criminal syndicate which was involved, along with other PFI cadres, in a criminal conspiracy related to attack and kill a youth belonging to a particular community, with the intention to spread terror and communal hatred.

"Md Tanweer and Md Abid had already terror hardware for carrying out the hate crime and had handed over the same to one of the arrested accused, Yaqub Khan. Yaqub is a PFI master trainer of weapons and tactics and had conducted multiple arms training sessions for furthering the banned outfit's violent and unlawful activities," it said.

The case was initially registered on July 12 last year at Phulwarisharif Police Station in Patna against 26 people. It was taken over and re-registered by NIA on 22nd July 2022. On January 7, the NIA had filed a chargesheet against four people in the case, in which investigations are continuing.