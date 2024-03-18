Lovely Anand, wife of former MP Anand Mohan, joins JDU in Bihar, says 'our goal is to win all 40 seats'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Lovely Anand, wife of former MP Anand Mohan, joins JDU in Bihar.

Shortly after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) disclosed the seat allotment agreement among parties in Bihar, Lovely Mohan, wife of former gangster turned politician Anand Mohan, officially joined the Janata Dal (United) (JDU) on Monday, as reported by news agency ANI. Upon her induction into the JDU, Lovely Mohan expressed her commitment, stating, "...We have come to strengthen the party. Our goal is to win all 40 seats..."

In the recent seat-sharing arrangement, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is slated to contest 17 out of Bihar's 40 Lok Sabha seats, while Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) will field candidates in 16 constituencies.

Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will nominate candidates in five Lok Sabha constituencies, whereas Jitan Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha will each contest one seat.

The seat-sharing consensus within the NDA in Bihar materialized shortly after the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls' full schedule by the Election Commission of India. The general elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases, commencing on April 19 and concluding on June 2. Bihar will undergo voting in seven phases, with the results slated to be declared on June 4.

JD(U) severed ties with the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) in 2023 to ally with the BJP and NDA. Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Bihar Chief Minister for the record ninth time on January 28, alongside three BJP leaders as ministers.

Allocation of Bihar Lok Sabha Seats to Parties

1. BJP: West Champaran, East Champaran, Aurangabad, Madhubani, Araria, Darbhanga, Muzzafarpur, Maharajganj, Saran, Ujiarpur, Begusarai, Nawada, Patna Sahib, Patiliputra, Ara, Buxar, and Sasaram.

2. JDU: Valmikinagar, Sitamarhi, Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Madhepura, Gopalganj, Siwan, Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger, Nalanda, Jehanabad, and Sheohar.

