  2. News
  3. Bihar
  4. Lok Sabha elections 2024: RJD joins hands with Mukesh Sahani's VIP, allots three seats in Bihar

Lok Sabha elections 2024: RJD joins hands with Mukesh Sahani's VIP, allots three seats in Bihar

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "We welcome Mukesh Sahni in the grand alliance."

Reported By : Nitish Chandra Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
Patna
Updated on: April 05, 2024 16:33 IST
Image Source : PTI RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Lok Sabha elections 2024: RJD joined hands with Mukesh Sahani's VIP, allots three seats in Bihar ahead of polls. Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "We welcome Mukesh Sahni in the grand alliance."

Tejashwi Yadav added, "Those raising slogans of '400 paar' the land of Bihar will teach them a lesson. I have said this earlier as well that Bihar will give a shocking result."

RJD gave three out of its 26 seats to Mukesh Sahani's party in Gopalganj, Jhanjharpur and Motihari.

In an internal meeting of the BJP in Gaya, a leader said in front of Minister Prem Kumar that we need a strong majority and we will change the constitution. No one has the strength to change the Indian constitution.

The leaders in South India and Rajasthan also said the same thing.

Today, I am very happy that Mukesh Sahani has joined the 'mahagathbandhan' and we welcome him.

