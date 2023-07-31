Lalu Yadav, family's assets worth Rs 6 crore seized in land-for-jobs scam case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav

Bihar: In yet another setback for Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized assets worth Rs 6 crore of Bihar's former Chief Minister in land-for-job scam case.

The assets include Lalu Yadav family properties in Delhi and Patna, including a residential house in New Friends Colony.

The agency has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach the properties, they said.

The number of assets and their exact value was not known immediately.

The ED has recorded the statement of Prasad's wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, their children including Bihar Deputy Chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, daughters Misa Bharti (RJD MP in Rajya Sabha), Chanda Yadav and Ragini Yadav, over the last few months, in this case.

The alleged scam pertains to the period when Lalu Prasad was the railway minister in the UPA-1 government.

It is alleged by the ED and the CBI that during the period 2004-09, various persons were appointed to Group D positions in various zones of the Indian Railways, and in lieu, the persons concerned transferred their land to the family members of Lalu Prasad.

The development has come after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) named Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in the scam.

The probing agency has named Tejashwi and Lalu's wife Rabri Devi as beneficiaries in the case.

