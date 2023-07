Follow us on Image Source : ANI Stone pelting reported during VHP's shobha yatra in Haryana's Nuh

Tension prevailed in Haryana's Mewat after stones were pelted on Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Religious Mewat Yatra on Sunday. According to reports, one vehicle of the religious procession was attacked by people from a Minority community.

The stone-pelting incident took place at a chowk about 2 km from the temple. Workers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad also retaliated against the attackers with stones.

