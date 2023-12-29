Lalan Singh resigns as JDU president, Nitish Kumar replaces him as new party chief

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and party leader Lalan Singh at JD(U)'s national executive meeting, in New Delhi

Janata Dal (United) President Lalan Singh on Friday resigned from the post after a key meeting in Delhi. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been appointed as the new JD(U) chief.

Lalan Singh tendered his resignation in JD(U)'s national executive meeting held earlier today.

Nitish Kumar will be responsible for taking key decisions including seat-sharing formula with I.N.D.I.A. bloc ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections.

The national council meeting of the party, scheduled to be held later in the day, is likely to ratify decisions taken in the executive meeting.

Sources said most key leaders within the party were of the view that Kumar being its most prominent face should take charge of the organisation at this crucial time in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

The party is part of the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc.

Lalan Singh's leadership style was also criticised by several leaders within the party in their recent interactions with Nitish Kumar, the sources said.

According to sources, four proposals were presented in the JD(U)'s national executive meeting held earlier today.

Key issues discussed in JD(U)'s national executive meeting

Among other issues discussed in JDU's key meeting were suspension of MPs in the recently conlcuded Winter Session of the Parliament, employment generation in Bihar in comparison to Centre, seat-sharing with I.N.D.I.A. alliance for upcoming Lok Sabha elections and caste census.

Reports further said that Nitish Kumar will soon hold a meeting on the seat-sharing issue.

