WATCH: Chirag Paswan dances like no one is watching on Holi, video will compel you to shake a leg along

Holi 2024: On the vibrant occasion of Holi, Chirag Paswan, chief of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP)-Ram Vilas Paswan, surprised everyone with his energetic dance, spreading joy and cheer all around. His energetic performance, amidst the colourful festivities and rhythmic beats, captured the true essence of the festival, bringing smiles to everyone's faces and fostering a sense of unity in celebration. With graceful movements and infectious enthusiasm, Paswan wholeheartedly embraced the spirit of Holi, symbolizing the joyous fervour of the occasion.

The Holi celebration of 2024 held special significance for Chirag Paswan, particularly in light of the NDA's allocation of five seats out of 40 in Bihar for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Considering this as a significant victory, Chirag's joy was seen during the Holi festivities.

On Tuesday (March 26), Chirag Paswan enjoyed the festival with his family in Patna. Chirag Paswan's dance celebration during Holi was attended by his dedicated supporters and entire family, including his mother, who was seen nearby. The atmosphere was filled with joy as everyone enthusiastically cheered and applauded Chirag's energetic dance moves. His infectious energy got everyone grooving, drawing loud applause from the gathered audience.

A video of Chirag Paswan's dance is going viral on social media. Chirag's dance left everyone mesmerized, earning him the title of a "hero" as he danced with the grace and style reminiscent of a Bollywood star. The Twitter user's comment, "Hero of Hajipur".

Watch video here:

Chirag Paswan to contest Lok Sabha elections from Hajipur seat

Chirag Paswan has announced that he will contest from Bihar's Hajipur seat in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Chirag informed that party's Parliamentary board has taken the decision to field him as the National Democratic Party's (NDA) candidate from the Hajipur seat, said a post by LJP on social media platform X.

Bihar will vote in all seven phases during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The polling in Hajipur will be in the fifth phase on May 20. Counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

