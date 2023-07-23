3-yr-old child falls into borewell in Bihar's Nalanda, rescue operation underway | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A rescue operation is underway to save the child.

A 3-year-old boy has fallen into a borewell in Kul village of Bihar's Nalanda on Sunday. As per the reports, the child fell into a 100-foot deep open borewell and got stuck at around 40-50 feet depth. A rescue operation has been initiated and NDRF and other rescue teams are on the spot to save the child.

"We received information that a child fell into a borewell. We are trying our best to rescue the child. NDRF and the rescue team will be reaching the spot. The child is still alive, we can hear his voice," Silwa Circle Officer, Shambhu Mandal told news agency ANI.

The child's mother said that she had come to work in the field, and her son had also come along with her, during which his child fell into the open borewell in the agriculture field. After getting the information about the incident, the rescue team reached the spot and installed a pipe for the oxygen supply in the borewell.

Further details are awaited...

