Tej Pratap-Aishwarya divorce case: Set back for Bihar minister

Patna: The Patna High Court on Thursday gave relief to Aishwarya Rai, wife of Bihar Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Tej Pratap Yadav, in the case of their divorce. Aishwarya was not satisfied with the decision of the family court in 2019 and moved to the High Court.

A division bench of Justice P.B. Bajandhari and Justice Arun Kumar Jha admitted her case and directed the family court of Patna to hold a fresh hearing and give the judgment as per law within 3 months. A case was filed by Tej Pratap Yadav in the court in order seeking a divorce from Aishwarya. Later, Aishwarya had filed a domestic violence case against Lalu Prasad Yadav's family.

Hearing in domestic violence case

Aishwarya Rai, daughter of veteran leader Chandrika Rai, got married to Bihar's former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav in a grand ceremony in May 2018, but their relationship soured within a year. Aishwarya Rai had accused Tej Pratap Yadav, his mother and former CM Rabri Devi and her sister and MP Misa Bharti of domestic violence. But when the decision came from the lower court, he was ordered to pay compensation. But the family court directed Tej Pratap to pay compensation.

Aishwarya said in her petition filed in the High Court that she had not made any such demand to the court. According to Aishwarya, there was domestic violence against her and the decision should have been taken on this.

Aishwarya wants to be with Tej Pratap

Tej Pratap Yadav had filed a divorce case in the Family Court in 2019. The court directed him to pay a compensation of Rs 22,000 for monthly expenses and Rs 2 lakh for court expenses. Aishwarya Rai, however, was not satisfied with the decision of the Family Court. She said that she wants to be with Tej Pratap Yadav. The court, however, also directed Aishwarya Rai's lawyers to return the money taken so far from Tej Pratap Yadav.

