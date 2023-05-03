Wednesday, May 03, 2023
     
Bihar: Teenager killed in celebratory firing during wedding function in Bhojpur

Bihar news: The boy was watching a dance programme held during a marriage function where one Karia Yadav, under the influence of alcohol, fired several rounds.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Bhojpur Updated on: May 03, 2023 8:05 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Bihar: Teenager killed in celebratory firing in Bhojpur.

Bihar news: A 17-year-old boy was killed during a celebratory firing in Bihar's Bhojpur district, an official said on Tuesday (May 2). The deceased, Aryan Kumar (17) was a son of a CRPF personnel.

He was watching a dance programme held during a marriage function where one Karia Yadav, under the influence of alcohol, fired several rounds. One of the bullets hit Aryan's neck. He was declared dead on arrival at Sadar Hospital, Arrah, at around 3 am. on Tuesday morning.

As per an eyewitness, some female dancers were performing on the stage. Karia Yadav got onto the stage, and started firing with a country-made pistol.

"We have identified the accused. He has been booked under the charge of murder. Raids are on to nab him," Saurav Kumar, the SHO of Chandi police station, said.

(With IANS inputs)

