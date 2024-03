Follow us on Image Source : ANI Under-construction bridge collapses in Supaul

A person died while nine others were injured due to the collapse of a part of an under-construction bridge near Maricha between Bheja-Bakaur in Bihar's Supaul, officials said on Friday (March 22).

"One died and nine injured as a portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed near Maricha between Bheja-Bakaur," Supaul DM Kaushal Kumar said.

