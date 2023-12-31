Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Bizarre! Pond stolen, water removed and surface flattened overnight in Bihar's Darbhanga

Bihar news: Bihar has reported yet another unusual style of robbery after the reports of an entire bridge and stretches of road being stolen. In Darbhanga district of Bihar, a pond was stolen overnight and a hut was constructed on the area where the water body once stood.

The government pond in Darbhanga was allegedly stolen by the land mafia. They reportedly filled the water body with sand and constructed a hut on it. The local residents alerted the police after the movement of trucks and machinery overnight.

The pond was used for fish farming and watering the plants. Now, there are no signs of pond ever having existed on the spot. DSP Kumar said, “The local people said the filling took place in the last 10-15 days. It was done mostly in the night hours. We don’t have any information about who owns this land."

The Darbhanga Police are now investigating this unusual theft.

